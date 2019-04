To the Editor:

I moved with Jeff Schilling to Troy in 1968 and, though I am only a visitor now, have often heard him speak of his ideas for improving the city and the lives of its citizens.

I have no doubt if elected to the city council, he will do his utmost to make those ideas a reality. He means what he says and does what he promises.

He has my complete and total endorsement.

— Mark Schilling

Tokyo, Japan