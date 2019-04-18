Egg hunt a success with community’s help

To the Editor:

Fields of Grace Worship Center would like to thank everyone who attended the 9th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt held on April 13 at the Covington Park.

There were 1,550 in attendance this year! Due to the large crowds, each age will have their own hunting area next year.

Thank you to the village of Covington for the use of the Community Park, and Roger Finfrock for allowing us to park vehicles at Finfrock Construction.

A special thank you also to the residents of Covington Care Center, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Assisted Living, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua Manor, Caldwell House, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Covington High School FFA, Covington Junior High Student Council, RTI (Riverside Training Industries) and the people of Fields of Grace for stuffing a total of 29,480 eggs hunted this year.

Many thanks to the people of Fields of Grace for the donations of 12 bikes and 52 baskets. Organizations and businesses who donated were Jason & Pam Sommers (Subway), Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Lindenmuth Farms, BECC Concrete Company, Covington Police Department, Covington Fire and Rescue, Covington Eagles, Girl Scout Troop, Covington Savings & Loan, All For You Salon, Mullen’s Firestone Apple Farm Service, Indian’s Pizza and Scott family McDonald’s

Thank you also to the Scott Family McDonald’s for the donation of five free Happy Meal per week for a year prize.

And to the 100 plus volunteers who came out early on Saturday morning to prepare for the day’s events and Indian’s pizza for supplying their lunch, we thank you!

— Sherry Furrow, Outreach Coordinator

Covington