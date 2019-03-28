Mayor believes Kendall should fill seat

To the Editor:

Many people have heard me say, “It takes good people, doing good things, to make a great community.” Troy is blessed to have many individuals willing to step up and give of their time and talents. I appreciate this leadership!

It has been my honor and privilege to serve this community, both as a city councilman and as your mayor. I am thankful to have had overwhelming voter support during my years of elected community service, and I feel I have acquired an extensive understanding of local Troy government.

Saying this, it is important that we continue to move our city forward with a renewed sense of vision and creative thinking. While we have seen two fine individuals throw their hats in the ring for the position of mayor, I see one candidate who has all the qualifications and tools necessary to assume this very important role as our mayor. That candidate is Tom Kendall. Tom has served on city council for 14 years. During that time he served as president pro tem for six years and has chaired the important Finance Committee as well as numerous other council committees. Tom has a broad understanding of our local government.

Tom Kendall is a doer and a civic leader. He has been involved in the community as Cookson PTO president, general chair of the Troy Strawberry Festival, an active member of the Troy Noon Optimists, and a delegate ambassador to our sister city, Takahashi City, Japan. Tom knows and loves Troy. He and his family live in, work in and enjoy the Troy community. He is a family oriented person with a positive outlook and good sense of humor. His demonstrated care through active community involvement is what we need to continue to move Troy forward.

Tom’s business experience has taken him around the world and has given him first-hand knowledge of job expansion and retention in a global community. We all know that a top priority for our city is economic development. As a retired corporate executive he understands the importance of maintaining a strong business presence and the development of a skilled workforce.

While both candidates are hard-working and respected, Tom Kendall is, in my opinion, more qualified to be mayor of Troy in 2020. I ask you to support Tom Kendall in his candidacy. He has respect, experience, and love for this Troy community.

— Michael L. Beamish

Troy