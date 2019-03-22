Scouts thankful for donations

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the citizens of Piqua who donated towards our 2019 “Scouting for Food” campaign. Scouts collected 3,507 food items, which helps restock Piqua food pantries.

The groups that participated this year were: Scouts BSA Boy Troops 295, 76, Girl Troop 344G, Cub Scout Packs 295 and 76. These young Scouts worked very hard two weekends. I would like to thank Miami Valley Today for their coverage and the following Piqua locations for allowing placement of a food box: Post Office, Ulbrich’s IGA, Unity National Bank, Piqua Public Library and the YMCA. The food boxes will be available through this Sunday, March 24.

The Scouts BSA program is available to all male and female youth entering kindergarten to age 18. For more information about Scouting for Food or to join Scouts, please contact Al Fledderman at (937) 773-5330.

— Al Fledderman

Piqua