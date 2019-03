To the Editor:

The Four Seasons Garden Club would like to thank Diane Hart and her husband Joe Goldwyn for the donation of a bench for Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The club would like to thank the two employees from the Piqua power system. These two men were working in the area and took the time to help us set up the bench. The help was much appreciated. Thank you to all.

— Joyce Ashton, secretary

Four Seasons Garden Club