To the Editor:

I’m so proud of my granddaughter that I have to write about her. Gabbi Johnson was driving home after tutoring and she saw an elderly man in a wheelchair struggling in 20 degree weather to get through gravel to go in Kroger.

She parked her car and proceeded to push him to the store. Her hands were nearly frozen, but she got a phone for the man and called someone to come help him.

No one else helped! She certainly taught me a lesson.

— Mary Steele

Troy