Reader advocates for Medicare for All

To the Editor:

Those profiting off our disastrous health care system keep pushing patchwork bills and incremental change. But we don’t need more Band-Aids. We want real reform. We want Medicare for All.

The grassroots movement for Medicare for All has—neighbor by neighbor, conversation by conversation—grown support to more than 70 percent of Americans. That number, combined with new leadership and a new Medicare for All caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, means that now is an unprecedented time to win this thing.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal has introduced a new Medicare for All bill in the House, and we must call our lawmakers to demand they sign on as cosponsors.

Join us! Call your Congressional representatives and demand that they cosponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party! (medicare4all.org/actions)

No tweaks to our existing system will make it value people over profits. Let’s stand together to win Medicare for All!

William Davis

Dayton