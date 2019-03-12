Kiwanis grateful for support

To the Editor:

“Thank you” goes out to the community and local businesses for their patronage and support of the 2019 Kiwanis Pancake Day and our second annual Flapjack 5K run, which were held on Saturday, March 9.

With your support, Piqua Kiwanis Club is able to continue to “Serve the Children in Our Community” using the funds raised to provide infant car seats for newborn babies at Upper Valley Medical Center, supporting K-Kids at Springcreek, Washington and Piqua Central Intermediate, Builders Club at Piqua Jr. High School, Key Club at Piqua High School, Annual Halloween Parade, Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program, Miami County Hospice Annual “Camp Courageous,” publish and distribute church directories, Annual Spelling Bee awards and award college scholarships to local high school seniors.

— Piqua Kiwanis Club

Spencer Peltier and Ben Zimmerman, Pancake chairpersons

Mark Greenwood, Flapjack 5K run chairperson

Shane Schneider, Kiwanis Club president