Walls not just for the wealthy

To the Editor:

How is it that people who live behind the walls of gated communities, and in many cases, private homes with high walls, insist that walls do not work?

I have heard many politicians say there is no national emergency due to illegal immigration, while at the same time, government figures tell us that 30,000 cases of rape a year are perpetrated by illegal immigrants, as well as a huge number of murders, drugs, robberies, and other crimes.

While most illegals are not violent criminals, it is insane to let our borders open to anyone and everyone! The wealthy and politically connected can afford walls and private security, but the average person, the people who vote for them to have that security, are expected to take their chances? Perhaps it is time for members of Congress to tear down their own walls!

— Tom Fenner

Piqua