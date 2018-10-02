Onscreen operas a real treat

To the Editor:

The fall season is upon us and a real highlight of each fall is the return of a truly awesome form of art which is available to our community each season. And that unique art form is the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD season. A series of 10 live operas, webcast from midtown Manhattan, the Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera.

The lead-off opera for this 2018-19 season is a real bell-ringer. It is Guiseppe Verdi’s classic “Aida.” And it is live on the big screen of the Cinemark Miami Valley, right here in Piqua this Saturday, Oct. 6, at 12:55 p.m. If you have never heard Russian soprano Anna Netrebko sing, you are in for a real treat.

If you haven’t seen any of these amazing productions, right here in Piqua and virtually unknown to the community, start this Saturday. We have never seen any promotion or advertising for this great opportunity and we hate for you to miss it.

The productions are flawless; the audience in the cinema gets to see these operas, including close-up interviews with these super-star singers and other features at intermission, far better than purchasers in front row seats who are actually at the Metropolitan Opera.

This season in Metropolitan Opera Live in HD has a busy October. Following “Aida,” our local cinema will be showing “Samson et Dalila” on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Giacomo Puccini’s “La Fanciulla Del West” on Saturday, Oct. 27, both beginning at 12:55 p.m.

Some of the world’s greatest voices will be performing, right here in Piqua.

See you at the cinema for the opera.

— Gordie and Susie Wise

Piqua