DeWine’s plan supports children

To the Editor:

Ohioans want their children on the right track. With Mike DeWine’s new education plan, this goal is met.

When it comes to getting Ohio children on the right track, what it needed is the preparation, safety and support to allow them to succeed on whatever path they choose.

Providing a preschool education for children of low-income households at no cost to them helps prepare children to success in schools K-12 and graduate on time. Having mental health services available to students in every school, along with drug prevention education K-12, helps both the safety and health of Ohio children and provides the necessary support system to help children succeed.

Ohio children can have the support system they need to achieve whatever they wish to pursue. This plan is a dream for many Ohio families, a dream that can be made possible with this plan from Mike DeWine.

— Katie Sarver, first grade teacher

Piqua City Schools