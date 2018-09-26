QR code helps share history

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Piqua Parks committee recently installed a QR code on the William H. Pitsenbarger statue at Pitsenbarger Sports Complex. This code will enable visitors to the park to use their mobile phone with a QR reader app to open the video containing the personal history of this hero, the battle that took his life and finally all the awards and memorials dedicated to William H. Pitsenbarger around the world.

This QR code and video would not have been possible without the professional expertise and administrative support of Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, and Levi Smith, instructor of Computer Information Technology. I met with Levi Smith’s class last year and discussed the life of William H. Pitsenbarger. Each student then submitted a video from the information given them and one was chosen as the best for this application. This is clearly a great example of how Edison State Community College and its staff are willing to partner with our community to help move us forward in a positive manner.

I hope you will all visit the statue and use this QR code soon. You can either read the outstanding text or listen to the emotional narrative done by Glenn Devers.

Our committee took the lead in establishing a way to share important information about some of our community’s heroes and notable leaders that can be added to some of our present and future statues and memorials around Piqua.

Respectfully submitted,

­— Ruth A. Koon, Chairman

Friends of the Piqua Parks