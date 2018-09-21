Thanks for supporting Molly’s Mile

To the Editor:

The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of The Troy Foundation, was established in memory of Molly Elizabeth Murphy, who went to Heaven on May 29, 2015, and would have been seven on Sept. 12 this year. The foundation just completed its fourth annual Molly’s Mile at The Eagles in Covington. It’s a 1-mile fun run and breakfast in which participants come dressed up as anything from a princess to a farm animal to a superhero. The proceeds go toward fulfilling the mission statement of the organization.

“The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation was established to help ease the burden of families who have lost their children by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses. There seemed to be no limit to Molly’s imagination, so to keep her loving and caring memory alive, we will work together to make the unattainable a reality.”

In addition to helping families purchase headstones for their children, the foundation has assisted in a number of other projects. Most recently, the foundation has given money to local libraries for the purpose of expanding their bereavement section to help members of the community deal with the loss of loved ones and other types of loss experienced in their lives. So far, the Bradford, JR Clarke (Covington), Oakes Beitman (Pleasant Hill), and Russia libraries have received money for this project from The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation with plans to do the same with other small local libraries.

Kerry and Sarah Murphy, Molly’s parents and the advisers of the foundation, would like to thank the many sponsors. First, our foundation sponsors: Davis Meats, Millmark Construction, Milcon Concrete, Ernst Concrete, RK Hydro-Vac, Brewhouse Drive-Thru, Color Green Creative, Mr. Sew & Sews.

Thank you to our event sponsors: Clark’s Pizzeria (owners Andy and Patty Angle), Subway (Covington, owners Jason and Pam Sommer), Hot Head Burritos (Covington, Jason and Pam Sommer), One Stop Auto, Jafe Decorating, Inc. (owner, Randy O’Dell), Francis Furniture, Flamingo Total Beauty Salon, Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, The Piqua Granite and Marble Co., Inc., Indian’s Pizza, Subs, and Ice Cream, Minster Bank, Patty’s Inflatables (owners Rod and Lisa Patty), Jumpy’s Fun Zone, Site-X, Inc. (owner Jordan Hess), Finfrock Construction (owner Roger Finfrock), F45 Training — Piqua (owners Josh and Holly Trombley), Culver’s, The Stitchery, Buffalo Wild Wings — Troy, JOS Contracting, Family Audiology Associates, Inc., The Covington Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 3998.

A special thank you to raffle item donors: Countryside, Skyline Chili, GNC — Troy, Auto Zone — Piqua, Auto Zone — Troy, Donato’s, East of Chicago, Hot Head Burritos Piqua, Readmore’s Hallmark, Home Depot, Family, Farm, and Home, Hagan Woodworking, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Grace Christian Bookstore, Taylor Angle from Above and Beyond Salon, Total Team Sports, Party Supply, Harris Jewelers, Buffalo Wild Wings — Greenville, JT’s Brew and Grill and Montage Cafe.

We also want to thank our many friends and families who faithfully help every year, our church family at Troy Church of the Nazarene, the Covington Police Department, and the many students from Arcanum High School that both participated in the event and helped with the children’s activities. We hope to see you all again next year.

Thank you to all who participated this year. It was both successful and fun once again. The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of The Troy Foundation, is proud to continue assisting grieving parents with headstones for their children, but we are hoping to branch out into our local communities to help with other activities and programs that benefit children.

— Kerry and Sarah Murphy, parents and advisers of The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of The Troy Foundation

Covington