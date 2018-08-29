Cruizers thankful for Hospice support

To the Editor:

On Saturday Aug.18, Cruizer’s Bar and Grill in Russia hosted its Eighth Annual Car Show to benefit Hospice of Miami County. Susan Hemm, marketing and development coordinator for Hospice, was the grateful recipient of a $5,308 donation. Hospice, being volunteer-driven, uses benefits such as this to help maintain the structure that it takes to keep the quality of assistance for those who require it.

With the help and support of our sponsors — O’Reilly Machine Tool Service, Production Support, Custom Foam Products Inc., Key Guarantee, Bensman’s Garage, Francis-Schulze Company, A&M Pallet, Buschur’s Market, Goubeaux Excavating, Performance Powder Coating, Cardinal Ethanol, Fish Report, Frenchtown Trailers Sales & Supply Co., Phlipot Trucking, Bohman Trucking Inc., The Jewelry Barn, Koverman-Staley-Dickerson Insurance, Tooling Technologies, and TC Sport and Design — this event was a huge success.

Music was provided by DJ Kenny Ray, who played some great tunes and kept the energy going.

The trophies were designed by Lasting Impressions in Piqua, and were all donated by Brian Bros Painting & Restoration in Piqua. We had 84 participants, who brought some wonderful cars, trucks and motorcycles. There were trophies for Best Original, Best Truck, Best Modified, Best Bike and a People’s Choice. We also had 20 trophies that were awarded to the top 20 overall participants. Thanks to the Shelby County Sherriff’s Department for coming out and spending the day with us.

Chris and Lori Tomlian, and Steve and Barb Young, owners of Cruizer’s, put a lot of time and effort into organizing the event and obtaining many donations from numerous businesses in the surrounding areas and nationwide companies. All the food was donated by local businesses and grilled by volunteers, Kerry Marchal and Jenny Weber. It was delicious. We want to give a big thank you to all of them.

We would like to thank all the other volunteers, Robert Monnin, Sara Young, Blake Ransdell, and of course, the team from Hospice — Bob Sommer, Jill Dermmitt, Heather Bolton, Todd Bolton and Anabelle Bolton — who helped throughout the day.

And thanks to the Cruizer’s staff who worked so diligently to kept things running smoothly inside throughout the day. It takes a team effort for an event such as this to take place and to be successful.

We would like to thank all those who came out and donated their time and/or money to Hospice and hope to see you again next year.

Thanks again to everyone for your continued support.

— Chris and Lori Tomlian, Steve and Barb Young

Cruizer’s Bar and Grill

Russia