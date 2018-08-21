Programs enhanced in Hance

To the Editor:

We have so much enjoyed the excellent programs at Piqua’s Hance Pavilion this summer. The Chautauqua series was a very fascinating presentation of our history. The band concerts were delightful to attend and covered a wide musical variety. And the capstone was the Big Band Concert by Swing Era. It was exciting to hear our kind of great music performed so well, with the nostalgia of the World War II era.

We are relocating from Florida, residing in Sidney with friends. The citizens of Piqua should be very proud of such a remarkable park auditorium facility.

— Mr. and Mrs. John A. Gibson

Lakeland, Florida/Sidney, Ohio