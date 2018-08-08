Thanks for ‘brew-tiful’ time

To the Editor:

It is said that “many hands make light work” and this is confirmed by the success of the fifth annual Down A River, Down A Beer on Aug. 4, at Lock Nine Park. For example, we had huge community support in the form of sponsorship, both in financial contributions or in services.

Thank you to our Brewery Sponsor: Unity National Bank and Barrel Sponsor: McColloch Baker Insurance Service. Thank you to Edison State Community College, Polysource Inc., Crayex Corp., Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance Agency. Thank you to Miami Valley Steel Inc., Palmer Bolt and Supply, PSC Crane and Rigging, Hemm’s Glass, Mark Reedy & Spencer Peltier Thrivent Financial. Thank you to P&R Specialty, Jackson Tube Service, Piqua Country Club and Parker’s Mobility Solutions.

A big thank you to Jeff Lange and his crew, Steve Schmidlapp and Randy Kirchner for the Sponsor’s Float on the Great Miami River. Thank you to Steve for making the Piqua history connections. Thank you to Jeff and POWW for coordinating the canoes and leading the float. Thank you to Bob Jackson for his support to make it a one of a kind “float” on the GMR.

Special thanks to Dan French and the guys at French Oil Mill Machinery Co; Cy Pleiman and his crew; Joe Davis, Dan Flaute, Josh Drees and Tom Wion for placing the River Fire Rings in the Great Miami River. Like always, the River Fire Rings created a very dramatic end to the event.

A very special thank you to members of the Planning Committee and Event Site; Lorna Swisher, Mainstreet Piqua, Kate Hoffman; Sponsors, Jeff Lange, POWW, Starr Gephart, Brittany VanHorn and Mary Frances Rodriguez; Promotion/Social Media, Tiffany and Ken Shepard, Event Assistants, Tammy and Chris George, Volunteer Assistants, Jordan Knepper, Advertising/Front Gate and Chris Schmiesing.

Thanks to all of our volunteers; beer servers, river volunteers, silent auction staff, pretzel necklace crew, event prep, and clean up, it could not have happened without ALL of you. Thank you to the folks who do event support tasks; Mary Ellen Lange, Maria and Brad Bubp, Duane Gaier, Dustin Brown and Ken Roosa.

Thanks to Mary Beth Barhorst, Readmore’s Hallmark and Piqua Beverage Supply, The Cellar, Karoc Marathon/Corner Deli, and Miami Valley Wine and Spirits for being ticketsellers. And special thank you to Mary Beth for supplying equipment for the event and promoting it with her weekly flyers.

Thanks to Brian Brookhart and his crew, Tyler, Hunter, Russel and Ben from the Parks Dept. for prepping Lock Nine Park and bringing in extra cans and bins, tables, helping string lights, and for tearing down and the cleaning up Lock Nine afterward.

A special thanks to Bob Bowman and the Power Dept. for hook ups at Lock Nine.

Thank you to the Piqua Fire Dept. for safety in conjunction with River Fire Rings event. Thank you to the Police Dept. for their presence and patrolling.

Thanks to all the great local food vendors. Thanks to Chef James and Jeff Cotner, Mulligan’s Pub for matching their dishes to the beer styles, Cindy Dobo for her cabbage rolls and sweet treats and to Tom Kiser, TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins for the barbecue and his sides.

Thank you to Mike Ullery for his photographic coverage, it says it all. And, thank you to the Piqua Daily Call for covering this event.

Thanks to Mark Cantwil for returning again this year, he played his solo acoustic for the crowd. And, thank you Mark for your help announcing Silent Auction and River Fire Rings.

Thanks to the city commissioners for approving the use of Lock Nine Park to get folks out to see and enjoy our wonderful river and park system up close and personal. Thanks to the Miami Conservancy District for their approval as well.

I would be remiss, if I did not say thanks to my wife, Cheryl, for all of her help in so many ways, especially in assisting with the beer tasting research. It is a tough job, but someone had to do it.

Down A River, Down A Beer was a fabulous event full of fellowship, food, recreation and some excellent beer. We think it further demonstrates that Piqua is a wonderful place to live, work and play. Thank you to all who attended. We had heard very positive comments and received some helpful feedback. We do think everyone had a “brew-tiful” time.

With so many people to thank, it is apparent that this was a total community event, and without so much support it could never have happened. Hoping we did not miss anyone, if so, please accept our apologies.

Thanks, again. Cheers.

— Jim and Cheryl Burkhardt, event co-chairs

Piqua