Park perfect for concert

To the Editor:

Saturday’s rock concert at Fountain Park was by far the best event of (the Rock Piqua) series so far.

It was delightful to hear a good performance in the shaded, covered pavilion. The sweet breezes were cooling and refreshing — unlike the past in town rock concerts, where we sat on the hot blacktop baking in the sun, or on the grassy bank with the bugs, with no convenient parking, and dodging Route 36 highway traffic, with large trucks spewing black, smelly diesel exhaust on the crowds, and with very ample noises. Crossing the street at Water and Spring can be a hazard for many seniors.

The park setting was a great change for all, the performers and especially, the audience. Thank you.

— Shirley Rice Mengos

Piqua