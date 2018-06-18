Fight crimes against humanity

To the Editor:

I am writing this as a citizen of the United States of America and a a human being. We must be totally outraged at the policy of our government regarding the taking of children from their families and keeping them in detention facilities and makeshift tent cities. This is a crime against humanity and we as citizens should not stand for such policies being implemented by the president and the attorney general.

Regardless of our political affiliation, we cannot stand idly by and allow such human rights abuses to be imposed by our government. We are the government and it is on us as citizens to stop the terrorizing of families who seek asylum in our country.

I am sending this letter to Warren Davidson, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, insisting that action be taken in Congress to cease these abuses. Please join me in contacting our legislators begging them to intervene and stop the madness imposed on these victims.

— Russell Wheeler

Chairman, Miami County Democratic Party