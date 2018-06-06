Thrivent grateful for support

To the Editor:

We want to thank the many attendees of our “Come Dance With Me” event, featuring Frank Sings Frank, held at the elegant Fort Piqua Plaza!

We are very happy with the results of the grand gala, and thank you to the 240 who attended and for your many compliments on the event! We want to thank our families for labor and support, the city of Piqua for their generosity, Brittany Van Horn for photography, the Daily Call for coverage, Buecker, Davis, Gunter Law Office and Hallmark of Piqua for ticket sales, Peggy Henthorn and the Miami Valley Centre Mall, the many businesses that promoted the event, and Frank from Virginia Beach for terrific entertainment! (Sorry for those we missed in our thank you’s.)

We are very proud of our fundraising efforts and blessed to help the Shelter from Violence of Darke County, New Choices of Shelby County, and the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County. We are going to be presenting a check for $6,000 to these three organizations.

One more time: thank you Darke, Miami and Shelby counties for supporting the three county shelters!

— The Western Ohio Thrivent Community Leadership Team, Mark Reedy and Spencer Peltier, Thrivent Financial representatives

