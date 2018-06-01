PC replaces free speech

To the Editor:

How is it that while one person, Roseanne Barr, is pilloried for her crude remarks in a Tweet, others, like Wanda Sykes, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and many others who have spewed hate and crude, vulgar, and violent remarks on national television, have been given a pass? Ms. Behar was reprimanded, and forced to make a reluctant apology, but for the most part, anyone whose hate is from a far left position has been bulletproof!

Has freedom of speech been removed from the Constitution, or has political correctness replaced it? I’m old enough to remember when McCarthyism was condemned by both political parties, when “I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it!”

Never forget that we had 100 years of forced segregation because the majority of our population ignored the part of our Constitution that clearly states that “all men are created equal!”

It took all that time for people to wake up to the fact that if one person’s rights can be denied, no one is safe! Too bad we dropped the ball after the Civil Rights law was passed!

— Tom Fenner

Piqua