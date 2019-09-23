Pet of the Week

Meet Jake

Jake was picked up stray, along with Bernie, and both remain at the Miami County Animal Shelter, having never been reclaimed by their owner. This handsome boy is now available for adoption. He is about 2 years old. Jake is definitely a little more relaxed of the two. But like Bernie, he is still shy and reserved. He will also need some time to learn to trust his forever family. The perfect adopter will understand that he needs some time to settle in and develop trust with his new people in a new home. He may do best in a home without young children. Over time he may understand running children and quick movements, but initially he will not. If you are interested in meeting this handsome boy and could consider giving him a forever home, stop in and meet him today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.