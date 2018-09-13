Editorial roundup

The Marietta Times, Sept. 8

Local students and parents are among those across the state crying out for a better way to keep students cool — and in classrooms — during the sweltering hot days of late summer. (A problem magnified by the return of students to classrooms before Labor Day).

Here in Marietta, teachers, administrators and staff do all they can to keep the classrooms bearable.

It is a team effort. In addition to schools shading windows, turning down lights, sharing portable cooling units and employing enormous fans, “parents send in popsicles, cold treats and bottles of water,” said Phillips Elementary School Principal Kristi Lantz. “We limit extensive strenuous activity in afternoon.”

Still there is no doubt the learning experience would be vastly improved if classrooms could be uniformly cooled. And everyone involved wishes that was an easy thing to accomplish. But in this district’s older buildings it is neither easy nor inexpensive.

While it would be nice to see statewide action on the matter, the fact is, even if there is an idea how much such an improvement would cost, there is no good answer as to who will pay it. As is the case with most such ideas, the answer is likely to be taxpayers. If voters in each district feel strongly enough about the matter, they will likely be asked to provide the financial means to bring central air and/or improved electrical capacity to our schools.

The Cincinnati Enquirer, Sept. 7

The death toll Thursday would have been far worse but for the quick action of first responders.

Within minutes of a gunman opening fire in the lobby of Fifth Third Center, police officers rushed to the scene and exchanged shots with the suspect, killing him in the process. Amazingly and thankfully, no officers were injured.

Thursday’s hellish scene — where three people were killed and two others wounded — was a sobering reminder of the risks emergency workers face every day. These are the men and women who sprint head first into danger and violence when everyone else is scrambling to get away from it. They deserve our praise and respect.

The city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Police Department have been criticized lately in regard to public safety, particularly in the wake of 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s tragic death. Police and emergency dispatchers failed to locate Plush in time to save his life after the youth called 911 for help. But Thursday’s response showed that not all is bad, and residents should have tremendous pride and confidence in our first responders.

So if you see a police officer, paramedic or firefighter, let them know they have your support and appreciation for putting their lives on the line to keep us and our streets safe.

