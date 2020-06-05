The consummate educator

Among the many responsibilities school superintendents have, two of the most important are establishing expectations for their district and trying to ensure that newly hired employees meet those expectations. This includes not only principals and teachers, but specialists like speech language therapists, school psychologists, guidance counselors, classroom aides, secretaries, bus drivers, custodians, and anyone else who comprises a school staff.

With respect to teachers and principals, while the public discourse focuses almost exclusively on their ability to teach kids to regurgitate information, I was just as interested in other attributes they brought to the table. I wanted kind and compassionate people who weren’t afraid to be leaders, role models, and mentors for their kids. I wanted individuals who were interested in the entire child and who were attuned to what their students wanted and needed and weren’t afraid to provide for them. I looked for good people with whom I would feel comfortable entrusting my own children.

I wanted the kinds of teachers and principals our students tell us they want.

Almost 15 years ago, I participated in one of the most impressive interviews of my career when I sat across the table from current Heywood Elementary School Principal Maurice Sadler. Maurice’s interview was so good that I remember the participants asking each other after he left if what we had just witnessed was too good to be true. Could anyone possibly be as competent, kind, and compassionate and willing to provide everychild the support they needed as it appeared Maurice was willing to do?

When we called his previous employer, we were assured that he was, and we soon saw for ourselves how good he was with kids. So, the answer, fortunately, for the children of Troy, was a resounding, yes, he was exactly as we had witnessed.

During our time together in Troy, I came to know Maurice as a reflective, thoughtful man who was completely dedicated to helping the children under is direction grow into productive adults. He modeled successful behaviors and expected the same from his students. He was never afraid to admit to his pupils that he had made plenty of mistakes in his life and that there is no shame in that as long as you learn from them. He was wonderful at using his own life experiences to help instruct others.

Knowing how much he cares about young people and takes seriously his responsibility in helping them learn and grow, I was not at all surprised to read that he had attended the demonstration on the Troy Square in response to the Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd.

I was also not surprised by Maurice’s comments about his participation, when he said, “I’m only in my 40’s, but I’m an elder compared to the young folks here, so I wanted to be here to make sure whatever they wanted to get across that they did it in a lawful way.”

He went on to say, “They’re young, they’re frustrated, they have a position, and I understand that. I’m here to try to keep them as safe as I possibly can and to give them guidance to the best of my abilities.”

Even though he may very well not have known many of the young people participating in the march and despite the fact that he was not in school, Maurice was still educating young people, assisting, and protecting them, because he knows that is what the very best educators do. His interest was in their safety and in providing them the leadership, support and guidance they needed while also protecting his adopted home town during a very trying time.

Maurice Sadler is the perfect example of why I rail against the political practice of reducing how we educate kids to how well they perform on tests. The very best educators, and there are tons of them, do so much more for youngsters than simply throw information at them. They mentor them, they care about and for them, they guide, support, protect, lead, and, yes, educate them.

Just like Maurice did.

One of the best decisions I made during my tenure as Superintendent of the Troy City Schools was to be a part in bringing Maurice Sadler here. Thousands of children and many adults have benefitted from that decision. So, too, has our community.

Maurice Sadler epitomizes what being an educator is all about, and I am better for having known him.

Tom Dunn Contributing Columnist

Tom Dunn is the former superintendent of the Miami County Educational Service Center.

