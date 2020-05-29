As one pandemic ends, another may begin

The year 2020 has been unprecedented as a never-seen-before virus resulted in the need to limit contact among one another, which included many employers having to shut down operations. The state of Ohio and the Federal Government offered some options to assist, but the reality is many families lost income and with that, lost their security.

According to the USDA Households with Food Insecurity report in 2019, more than 37 million Americans struggle with hunger. In Ohio, there were 1.7 million people who were food insecure in 2017 and of those, 37 percent were above the income threshold for supplemental food programs, according to Feeding America. As unemployment rises, so do hunger issues.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee first began mass food distributions in Miami County in June of 2019 in partnership with Shared Harvest, our county food bank. In that month, we served 45 households. We continued monthly and in February of 2020, we served 300 households. We were elated to be making an impact. However, then COVID-19 hit, and we have seen a threefold increase in households needing assistance with food since the beginning of the pandemic. If that number is consistent statewide, this means that 5.1 million people in Ohio may be food insecure right now. While we are all grateful for businesses beginning to open and jobs being filled, it will take time for families to recover.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee intends to continue mass food distributions monthly for any resident of Miami County in need of assistance. The distributions, in coordination with Shared Harvest Food Bank, provide a 45-pound box of staple foods, frozen meats, produce and other items as available to each household. Currently, due to the pandemic, the Ohio National Guard is activated to assist with these distributions. However, if that order is rescinded, food pantries and distributions will be on their own to continue to serve the thousands of households reaching out needing assistance. It requires dozens of people, significant equipment and hundreds of hours of planning and work to adequately serve this many people.

We are asking you to consider how you can help to alleviate this issue within our community. Can you donate money to a local pantry? Time as a volunteer at a mass distribution? Your ideas by joining the Food Insecurity Committee?

We’ve all heard the phrase “it takes a village to raise a child.” Right now, we are in a time where it takes a village to ensure we are all safe, fed and housed. Please ask for help if you need it. And please, offer help if you can. And be kind to one another.

By Aimee Shannon, LSW Guest columnist

Aimee Shannon is a licensed social worker at Health Partners Free Clinic and is the chair for the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee. You can reach Aimee at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org or Alisha Barton, the adviser, at barton.345@osu.edu.

