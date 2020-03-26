Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — With many of us staying in our homes and others who still go to work, we’re all under the outbreak of the vicious coronavirus. When will it end? We still don’t know. But I thought it might be a good time to pick up a good book to read. Lately, there are some excellent bestsellers that will soon be made into movies. Most people like to read the book first before it hits the big screen even though the films sometimes don’t do our books justice. But then sometimes they do. Here are a few for you to think about.

• “The Woman in the Window” by AJ Finn

Anna Fox lives alone. She is a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine (maybe too much) watching old movies, recalling happier times and spying on her neighbors. Then the perfect family moves into the house across the way. When Anna looks out her window one night, she sees something and her world begins to crumble. This is a diabolical thriller where nothing is what it seems. Scheduled for release May 15.

• “This is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay

This is a nonfiction book about the secret diaries of an intern doctor. It’s a collection of the diary written by Kay during his medical training. A devastating experience on a ward caused him to reconsider his future. The result is a first-hand account of his life as a doctor in all its joy, pain, sacrifice and maddening bureaucracy. This is one not to be missed. Out this year but no release date yet.

• “The Luminaries” by Eleanor Cotton

Her book is set against a backdrop of New Zealand’s 19th century gold rush and is about Ann Wetherell who has sailed from Great Britain to find a new life. She meets Emory Staines, and they encounter a connection that neither can explain, but begin to question whether they will make their future or if the future makes them. This is a fiendishly clever ghost story and a gripping page turner. It will be released sometime this year.

• “The Stand” by Stephen King

Here we follow a man who escapes from a bio-weapon facility carrying a virus, which ultimately wipes out most of the world’s population. Those who remain are scared, bewildered and in need of a leader. He and a 108-year old woman are the answer. I realize this could be a scary story for some of us but decided to let you get a look. This is an epic thriller by the #1 bestselling author of fantasy horror. Lee Child said, “America’s greatest living novelist.” King fans will have a lot to look forward to as this will soon be a television series again.

• “The Witches” by Roald Dahl

Now we have a children’s fantasy novel set partly in Norway and partly in the United Kingdom. It features a young British boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating witches secretly exist in every country. The witches are all ruled by the vicious and powerful Grand High Witch. However, an elderly former witch hunter and her young grandson find out about the evil plan and they must do everything to stop it and defeat the witches. Due for release October 16.

If you would like to check out more books hitting the silver screen, go to Cosmopolitan.com where their website will have many more for you to look at. Stay warm, stay safe and stay well. We will get through this troubled time.

New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is open for curbside sales and is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger. Happy books to movies reading, everyone!

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

