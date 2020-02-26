Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — As we move into March and think about spring just around the corner, it’s time to dust off the winter blahs and think about some thrilling books. Yes, it’s time for some serious thrillers. Thrillers that give you heightened feelings of suspense, excitement, surprise, anticipation and anxiety that will keep you reading on the edge as the plots build toward a climax. In short if it thrills, it’s a thriller, and I’ve got some dandies for you to read.

• Alex Michaelides

Alex Michaelides has a shocking bestselling psychological thriller, “The Silent Patient.” It’s about a woman against her husband and the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive. Alicia Berenson’s life is seemingly perfect, a famous painter married to a successful photographer. One evening, her husband returns from a fashion shoot, and Alicia shoots him five times in his face and then never speaks another word. Michaelides’ background in psychology helped him write the perfect thriller. Entertainment Weekly wrote, “a mix of Hitchcockian suspense, Agatha Christie plotting and a Greek tragedy.” The film rights have already been snapped up.

• Brad Taylor

Brad Taylor served more than 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2010 as a Special Forces Lt. Colonel, which included eight years commanding troops of Delta Force. His newest novel, “Hunter Killer,” has Pike Logan tracking highly-trained Russian assassins to Brazil in this action-packed thriller. His Task Force is an unrivaled hunting machine that decimates those out to harm the U.S. Nelson DeMille said, “Brad Taylor knows his stuff. His Pike Logan novel, has the gun metal ring of authenticity and the crisp writing of a military communique. It’s an excellent read and I greatly enjoyed it.”

• Steve Cavanaugh

His novel, “Thirteen,” is a legal thriller about the murder trial of the century involving Hollywood’s hottest power couples. Now, one is dead and is charged with the brutal murder of his beautiful wife, but something is awry as the trial begins. The killer isn’t on trial — he’s on the jury! “Outstanding, an intriguing premise. A tense, gripping build-up and spectacular climax. This guy is the real deal. Trust me,” said author Lee Child.

• Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

These two co-authors of the famed Pendergast Series are at it again with their new novel, “Crooked River,” a startling crime with dozens of victims appearing out of nowhere. The quiet resort town of Sanibel Island, Fla., found dozens of ordinary shoes floating in on the tide and washed up on the beach — each with a crudely severed human foot inside. The thrillers these two conjure up stand head and shoulders above their rivals. National Radio did a poll and found their works being among the 100 greatest thrillers ever written.

• Rachel Caine

This busy lass is the bestselling author of more than 50 novels, including the smash hit series, “Stillhouse Lake.” In the latest in the series, “Bitter Falls,” you find a detective investigating a cold case that no one could be going places on and no one else would dare. Detective Gwen Proctor has a new assignment about a three year missing mother. The closer Gwen gets, the closer she gets to a threat that looms in a town that closed ranks against her. In addition to this psychological thriller, Caine has written mystery, paranormal, suspense, science fiction and paranormal young adult fiction.

Ah, the thriller. Suspense, action crime, themes and sultry characters, and unusual stories and settings, plus an atmosphere of menace and sudden violence. Are you ready for this? Don’t be scared, just enjoy it! Happy thrilling reading, everyone!

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

