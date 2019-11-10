Schools need your support at polls

By Chris Piper

For generations, the city of Troy has produced winning teams and individuals, both on and off the athletic fields.

We have been able to do this by coming together as one and working selflessly for the greater good. When we do this, we have historically been able to accomplish incredible things within our community. Troy’s residents know all about what it means to be a part

of a team and have shown that throughout the years.

On Nov. 5, the Troy City Schools once again benefitted from this teamwork when the community voted yes on our 5.9-mill operational renewal levy. As you have so many times before, you showed your support not only for our students, but for the future of this community.

For that, we are grateful. We would like to thank all of you who voted yes on this levy to support our students and their futures.

You have given us a vote of confidence that you trust us to use your hard-earned tax dollars to do what is best for your children and our students.

We assure you that this is something we do not take lightly and we will continue to be strong fiscal stewards of your tax dollars.

We will use this money for the day-to-day operations of our schools as part of our continued efforts to add to the tradition of excellence you have come to expect from this school district. It is a tradition of which we are very proud. Tradition is one of the

things that makes Troy great.

We know our students are capable of accomplishing amazing things and upholding the traditions of excellence to which the community has grown accustomed. We know because we see these things every day in our classrooms. As proud as we are of what our students accomplish — not only in the classroom, but in all facets of their lives — we know they can’t do it alone.

It takes the support of the entire community, and Troy has shown time and time again that it is willing to step up to give its children the support they need to excel not only now, but well into the future.

We thank you for all you’ve done for Troy City Schools and hope we can continue to count on you to help make Troy City Schools and excellent place to build our future.

Chris Piper is superintendent of Troy City Schools. Contact him at piper-c@troycityschools.org.

