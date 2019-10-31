Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — Have you ever been to an author signing? If you haven’t, your time has come. Women will especially want to mark their calendars for Nov. 16 at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe in Englewood. There will be six outstanding women authors whose books you might like to look at. Let me give you a preview:

• Jess Montgomery

Jess is the author of the Kinship Historical Mystery Series, “Widows,” and is the first in the series; it’s a gripping novel that begins in Kinship, Ohio in 1924. It starts when Lily Ross learns her husband, the town’s widely respected sheriff, is killed while transporting a prisoner. She is devastated and vows to avenge his death. Jess writes the Literary Life Column for the Dayton Daily News as Sharon Short. She is working on the “Hollows,” a new book in the series coming in January 2020.

• Gwendolyn Ilimaris

This author will reveal her new book, “The Whispers of Time — Chronicles of Asaetara Book 1.” In the world of Asaetara, an ancient magic has torn the paths between two worlds. An unknown begins to gather forces of evil together in the shadows. This is a fantasy tale where the two worlds struggle to prepare for war that could destroy everything in not only their world but ours as well.

• Jeanne Estridge

Are you a lover of paranormal romance? If so, this author will be showcasing her debut book, “The Demon Always Wins.” She is the winner of two 2019 Bestsellers Best Awards — best for paranormal romance and best first book. “Clever, sexy and oh-so fun! Jeanne gives us a book that is delicious to the last drop. DO NOT let this one get away!” said NY Times Bestselling author Darynda Jones.

• Daisy Combs

In this book, “Innocence Lost,” which is a true story, you will read about Daisy and Lisa, best friends, who were raped by a serial killer who worked as a police officer. He was named the Golden State Killer whose reign of terror lasted from 1974 to 1986. He was responsible for 13 murders, over 50 rapes, and sacked more than 100 homes, and he wasn’t arrested until April 2018. You won’t want to miss Daisy’s memoir of survival.

• Ruth Cronenberg and Marge Davis

These two authors will stir the pot with their book, “Stirring the Pot — In the Kitchen & Community for 100 Years.” The Women’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati, founded in 1915, cooked up this book as a part of its centennial celebration. Here you will find recipes that started in 1917, but will also have a bounty of recipes shared by the current members as well. It’s got everything from hearty soups and simple salads to complex international recipes and quick and easy favorites. This is a unique cookbook a hundred years in the making — yum, yum! Proceeds for this book will support the outreach programs of the Women’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati.

Book signings are popular because an author’s signature increases the value of the book. But it provides more than just obtaining a signature. Signings also increase public goodwill and allows authors to connect with their fans. For fans, signings provide a chance to see and meet their favorite or new author and ask them questions. These six authors will be waiting to see you up close and personal on Nov. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe in Englewood. Other author signings will be held on Nov. 23, Nov. 30 (Shop Small Saturday), and again in December (date to be determined). There is absolutely no obligation to purchase a book, but you can have cookies! Happy author signings, everyone!

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Marianne_Murray_Guess-1.jpg

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.