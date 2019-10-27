Schools need your support at polls

We are incredibly fortunate to live, work and play in a community that cares about its children and their futures. For generations, Troy residents have supported the Troy City School District in many ways, including financially, when called upon.

On the Nov. 5 ballot, I am asking Trojans for your continued support with a “Yes” vote on a 5.9-mill operational renewal levy. There are several things about this levy we feel are important for you to know as you head to the voting booths.

First and foremost, this levy will not increase taxes. As a renewal, it is a part of the property tax each of us already pay. This levy first passed in 1990 and has been renewed six times since then. We appreciate the support this levy has received for the past 29 years.

Also, I know that many Troy residents received letters from the Miami County auditor with home re-evaluations. In many cases, the value of your home has increased. Even if your home value increased, it will not affect this levy and you will not pay more because of it.

This levy generates $3,133,702.32 for the district every year. This money is crucial to the day-to-day operations of the schools within our district. This money is used for things such as teacher and staff salaries, utilities and transportation, just to name a few. This levy would cost each taxpayer roughly $10.30 per month per $100,000 of home valuation.

If this levy does not pass, we would not have that money available to us and would have to take a long, hard look at some of the areas in which we spend our money.

We are planning a bond issue on the March 2020 ballot that would provide funding for new elementary school buildings within our district. We want to emphasize that none of the money collected from the Nov. 5, 2019 renewal levy can or will be spent on the construction of those new buildings.

One year ago, I took over as superintendent of Troy City Schools, and it has been an honor and a pleasure to become a part of the Trojan family. My wife, my children and I appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received in our school district and in our community.

The sense of pride and level of commitment to our young people and their education is evident. I’ve had the opportunity to talk with many people and learn about the close connections among the school district, community members, local government and business partners.

There are several things that I take very seriously as the superintendent, and being responsible with taxpayer dollars is high on the list. I pay taxes here, too, and like you, I want assurances that money is being used wisely. After examining our district financial forecast and department budgets, I am confident that the district has both planned and spent wisely over the last several years. That will continue under my leadership.

We have always been strong fiscal stewards for the district and monitor our spending very closely. We will continue to do so, because you, the taxpayer, deserves nothing less. You have entrusted us with both your children and your tax dollars, and we take both of those responsibilities with the utmost seriousness.

I thank you again for all you’ve done for the Troy City Schools in the past and look forward to your continued support with a “Yes” vote for our operational renewal levy on Nov. 5. I encourage anyone with questions to visit our website for more information or contact me directly at piper-c@troy.k12.oh.us or (937) 332-6700.

Chris Piper is the superintendent of Troy City Schools.

