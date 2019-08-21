Scenic will lose meaning if ‘they’ get their way

By Susie Spitler

As I grew up in Tipp City, Troy was the destination for many things. School clothes purchased at Penney’s in downtown. A special treat was to go to K’s for a frosty (before anyone else had soft ice cream). As so many things can no longer be purchased in small town USA, Troy is still a destination for us out-of-towners.

I have watched with interest many changes that have taken place. Many of these changes have been good, but sometimes I have wondered “what are they thinking?”

Remember when “they” wanted to change the three-way stop at Heywood School? This would have meant taking up space from the grassy area and ball diamond that is there. Enough people disagreed and made themselves known saying the situation had worked for many years and they did not want their park torn up. So it was cancelled.

How about when “they” wanted to close Concord School and send those kids to town. Enough people disagreed and made themselves known, many of them saying that they moved to that area just so their children could attend that school. So that did not take place.

Then “they” made the decision to create a bike path on Water Street, which caused congestion and took away needed parking. Enough people became angry and spoke out about the situation. So that decision was reversed.

Then there was the round-about proposed for McKaig and Dorset. Many felt the four-way stop was dangerous with that many lanes. All the lanes were in place and many wondered why, as traffic increased, they did not put a traffic light at the intersection. “They” decided the round-about was the answer. Having used them in Michigan, I couldn’t believe people would stand for one here. Anyone I talked to was very against it and said many had complained in any number of ways. But alas, here it is. We had occasion to try it out last week. We pulled up to the yield on McKaig and waited as someone was in the circle so we yielded to them. When they passed we started to pull out, but two vehicles that had approached on Dorset after us, pulled out in front of us. At least this should cut down on accidents as so many people will avoid this intersection like the plague, me being one of them. Which is a shame as, coming from the west, it is the easiest way to access the north side of Troy.

And now “they” are discussing whether to rip out the dams. For years this was a fight in the West Milton area as “they” wanted to rip out the dam just north of West Milton. My son and his friend fished there many times during their high school years in the ’80s. Many people in town and those living along the Stillwater fought as hard as they could to save it. But to no avail. It has now been gone for several years.

Back in the late ’60s a number of people owned river front property on Kessler-Frederick and Calumet, some with cabins and others using campsites. They ran their power boats and water skied. That all stopped when West Milton tapped into the river for their city water plant (now that’s another whole story). If you want to see what a “scenic” river looks like after a dam is removed venture out State Route 55 to the bridge between Kessler-Frederick Road and Calumet Road and look south. There is a property to the left that used to have a really nice boat dock and easy access to the river. They kept a large wooden raft and their canoes there, which are still allowed when there is enough water. Since the dam is gone, all that is there are rock piles. They have no river access unless they walk across the rocks. Unless there are heavy rains for an extended time, you will see little water, and not even sand bars, only rock bars. Many have abandoned or sold their properties as they are no longer a pleasant place to spend time. Yet the sign at both sides of the river says Stillwater River — Ohio Scenic River.

Do your research. Make yourself known. Now is the time to speak up. Hopefully “they” will be listening.

Susie Spitler is a Tipp City resident

Susie Spitler is a Tipp City resident