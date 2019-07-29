Just don’t tempt fate

Many times I’ve thought about becoming a personal shopper, because the simple truth is, I love to shop. Sadly, however, other than groceries and consumables (like candles), we don’t need much in the way of clothing, furniture, or knick-knacks to add to our home. As it is, I have to satisfy my passion by doing my holiday shopping year round.

Last month, for example, I went for my bi-monthly luncheon and shopping trip with my girlfriend, Felicia. This trip was to West Milton, where we enjoyed several shops there and a piece of pie at Pearson House. I managed to come home with a new garden hose, a new bird feeder, and about five Christmas gifts. I was happy for many days with that adventure.

Fortunately for me, my husband knows very well how much I love to shop. He learned this the very first year we were married, around my birthday time. Now in those days (oh, so long ago), credit cards were used only for emergencies or special events. He surprised me by taking me to dinner in Cincinnati and getting a nice hotel room. Then he took me to a big mall and gave me his credit card. He said something to the effect of, “I’m going to go get a coffee. You have one hour to buy whatever you want and I’ll meet you back here at the food court.”

One hour later, he found me sitting at a small table, sipping a cup of coffee. He noticed the dress bag that was draped over a chair and said, “Oh, you found a dress?”

I happily showed him the new dress — it was dark green and beautiful! Let me digress to say that, other than a bad habit I have of buying “perfect” purses, I am generally quite frugal and follow a budget very well. So, I still have that dress. (It doesn’t still fit, but clothing does tend to shrink over time!)

At any rate, I also proudly displayed the box containing the shoes that matched the dress. From a small bag, I extracted a pair of earrings that completed the outfit.

He sat down, holding his own coffee, and looking quite pleased with himself. I was so overjoyed with his generosity and my good finds of the day. He smiled at me, and said, “I’m surprised. I thought you’d buy a little more.”

That’s when he learned about my shopping ability. I smiled back, and replied, “Oh, the couch is being delivered next week.”

I wish I had had a phone in those days that would have captured the expression on his face. He was at first surprised, then thought it was a joke, then dumbstruck. Indeed, I had found the perfect sleeper-sofa for our spare room and it was delivered the following week.

Perhaps it was a bit more costly than he had expected — he never gave me carte blanche again. But it proved that I both love — and excel at — shopping!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy. Email her at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

