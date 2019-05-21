Community garage sales on horizon

Tonight in Covington, Tuesday, May 21, the fifth and final workshop from the series, “U.S. Military History in a Box” will be presented at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, at 6:30 p.m. in the lower-level Community Room. This final presentation is on World War I, and was purposely saved for last, to coincide with the World War I Memorial Dedication which will take place this coming Monday, Memorial Day. These five “U.S. Military History in a Box” workshops were sponsored by the Covington Noon Optimist Club and presented by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy.

If you haven’t been to one of these presentations yet, tonight is your last chance to attend. Light refreshments will be served. This workshop is especially important, as it directly ties into the dedication of the new World War I Memorial at Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day, next Monday, May 27, after the parade, around 1 p.m. Make plans to join for this once-in-a century dedication, marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, formally ending ‘The Great War’. The new Memorial is now in its place near the existing Veterans Memorial in Highland Cemetery, just east of the gazebo off of Route 48. The dedication will take place during the Memorial Day remembrance, with dignitaries and special speakers in attendance. There may even be World War I-era planes that make their way over Highland Cemetery around that time. Please make plans to attend and remember all those Covington-area veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, as well as all our country’s conflicts, this Memorial Day. Their supreme sacrifice, as well as the sacrifices of all our military veterans, allows us the liberty to do as we please each day in this amazing country.

The spring seems to have flown by, and the Covington Community Garage Sales are already coming up next week! Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1 are the official community garage sale days here in the village. The public is invited to come to Covington and make a day, or two, or three of it, perusing the good deals around town. Stop by one of our restaurants for lunch or supper, and visit our downtown shops as well. There are always good deals to be had on this special weekend in the big city of Covington!

Although the event was held over a month ago now, our recent busy schedule in the Village of Covington just now finds room in this column for this thank-you note. Fields of Grace Worship Center would like to thank everyone who attended their ninth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt held on April 13 at the Covington Community Park. There were a whopping 1,550 in attendance this year! Due to the large crowds, it is planned for each age group to have their own hunting area next year.

Fields of Grace would like to thank the Village of Covington for the use of the Community Park and Roger Finfrock for allowing the parking of vehicles at Finfrock Construction. A special thank you also to the residents of Covington Care Center, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Assisted Living, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua Manor, Caldwell House, Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center, Covington High School FFA, Covington Jr. High Student Council, RTI (Riverside Training Industries), and the people of Fields of Grace for stuffing a total of 29,480 eggs for the hunt this year.

Many thanks also to the folks of Fields of Grace for their donations of 12 bikes and 52 baskets. Organizations and businesses who also donated were Jason & Pam Sommer-Subway, Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Lindenmuth Farms, BECC Concrete Company, Covington Police Department, Covington Fire and Rescue, Covington Eagles, Girl Scouts, The Covington Savings & Loan, All For You Salon, Mullen’s Firestone, Apple Farm Service, Indian’s Pizza, and Scott Family McDonald’s. Thank you to the Scott Family McDonald’s for their donation of five free “Happy Meal per week for a year” prizes. And to the 100-plus volunteers who came out early on Saturday morning to prepare for the day’s events and to Indian’s Pizza for supplying their lunch, thank you!

And lastly, mark your calendars for the next Community Blood Drive, to be held in just under three weeks, on Monday, June 10. The extended donation times are 1-7 p.m., and as usual, the Blood Drive will be held at the Covington Eagles Hall. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by visiting donortime.com or by calling (800) 388-GIVE. The T-shirt gifts this summer spotlight the value of blood donations to fighting cancer. Collect all three limited-edition shirts throughout the summer when you sign up to donate blood, and be automatically registered to win a Yeti Adventure Pack.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.