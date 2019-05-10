Making sense

Attracting buyers has become a competitive sport. Once you catch their attention with an attractive asking price, how do you encourage them to make an offer? Namely, assault their senses!

Since first impressions count, start at the front door with a fresh coat of paint and new hardware. Inside, paint the walls with neutral colors like golden beige’s and sandy tans.

Make the buyer’s eyes dance around the home with shiny new faucets, bright light fixtures, and attractive doorknobs and cabinet pulls. These details are like the jewelry that accessorize your home.

Strive to reduce your furnishings by 25 percent throughout the house, even if you have to pay for storage. This will convey a sense of open space as buyers size up the interior for their own belongings. Everybody wants bigger closets than they have in their present home!

Finally, during showings, you can subconsciously influence buyers through their noses. It may sound silly, but it’s proven that a home smelling of freshly made bread or cookies generates more offers and a spotless kitchen increases that impact.

Conveying cleanliness and comfort throughout your home will make a lasting impression, so don’t overlook the power of the senses.

By Kathy Henne

