Setting the stage for success

Both homeowners and real estate agents are best served when a home sells quickly for a good price. There are many steps both parties can take to achieve that goal, and a recent trend is proving its value” whether the local market is hot or cool, statistics reveal that a “staged” home will sell faster and for a higher price.

This service is called staging because it’s basically about “theater.” Your real estate professional assesses your home’s strongest and weakest features, and helps you present a home that will appeal to your “audience” of buyers.

There are four major areas of concern: cleanliness, openness, color and compromise. Cleaning your home seems obvious, but we’re taking about the White Glove treatment here – on every surface. Openness means a decided lack of clutter as well as arranging or removing furnishings to impart a sense of space.

The colors in your home and on its walls also convey this idea. Dark colors make a room seem smaller and light colors make it seem bigger. Your get the idea.

But what about that “compromise” part? It simply means that we all understand that lack of time or budget makes it necessary to focus on those improvements that will have the biggest impact, and not sweat every little detail. Ask your experienced real estate agent for guidance and trust their instincts.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.