Chock-full weekend in Rowdytown

It is a busy weekend of events here in our not-so-sleepy village. First, this Friday evening, the third all-you-can-eat walleye fish fry at St. Teresa Parish is taking place from 4-7 p.m. in St. Teresa Hall/Annex. The final fish fry of the season will be held on April 26, so your chances for this delicious fish is running out!

The menu for the St. Teresa fish fries include all-you-can-eat golden-brown fried fish fillets, their special green bean recipe, applesauce, and a roll, all for $8. Coffee is free, and desserts and other drinks may be purchased for a small extra cost. Carryouts are available as well, and the extra fryer this year has allowed the St. Teresa Fish Fryers to stay ahead of the big crowds and rush. So this year, there is less waiting and more fish.

As highlighted in my last column, don’t forget the Covington P.L.U.S. annual Eric Flory 5K Run and Walk this Saturday, April 13. The race begins at 9 a.m., starting and finishing at St. John’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of Bridge and Wall streets. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the entry fee is $20. Pre-registration time has passed, but come by on Saturday morning to support this very essential Covington organization. All proceeds from the race benefit the Covington fifth and sixth grade overnighter.

Also on Saturday, the Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the ninth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. This year, there will be over 27,000 eggs available for hunting, 40-plus baskets, 13 bikes for all ages, and six McDonald’s Happy Meal-for-a-year certificate books to be given away. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so come early to get in line and register for a free bike and basket.

At the same time on Saturday, April 13, the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be celebrating “Over 100 years of Service to the Covington Area Community!” The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. in the lower level Community Room. The event will be highlighted with several speakers covering historical background, as well as the exciting changes that are in store for the future at J.R. Clarke. The library will also be honoring the memory of Molly Murphy through a very special book collection, purchased from the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation Grant. Covington resident author Don Angle’s book, “Finding Light in the Shadows – 30 Photo Essays,” will also become a part of Molly’s collection.

The library’s board of trustees will serve refreshments on the main floor, and all visitors and participants can progress throughout the library with a self-guided tour. Librarians or library volunteers will be giving demonstrations and answering questions at several locations throughout the library. For more information, please call Library Director Cherie Roeth at 473-2226. This event will be one-of-a-kind, so please come and celebrate the uniqueness and value of our local library – J.R. Clarke!

And a reminder, the last busy event of Saturday, April 13, 2019, is the annual Couples Bowling fundraiser, put on the by Covington Bucc Boosters. This event runs from 6-9 p.m. that day, and raises funds to help support Covington Buccaneer athletic programs. It takes place at Troy Bowling Center on McKaig Avenue, and the cost is only $30 per couple, or $15 for an individual. This cost includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. The registration cutoff date is this Thursday, April 11, so please reserve your spot now, as it is limited to the first 45 couples or 90 bowlers who register. Contact Glen Hollopeter of the Bucc Boosters with your last-minute reservation at 216-2255. Thank you for your support, and Go Buccs!

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.