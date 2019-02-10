Have a ball being princess for a day

This Saturday, Fields of Grace Worship Center will once again be hosting their fifth annual Princess Ball. Cinderella will be the special guest of honor this year, and each little girl will have a chance to meet the princess and have her picture taken with Cinderella. Each girl will receive her own wrist corsage as she enters, and can make a stop at the “Candy Bar” to get a sweet take-home treat. Each young “princess” will also be able to make a keepsake to take home to remember her special night at the Ball.

This year’s Princess Ball will take place Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall; please enter using the Debra Street entrance. Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a $10-per-family admittance. Gentlemen are invited to bring out their little girls for an evening of dancing and fun! For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at 573-4282 Monday-Friday, look them up on Facebook, or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Did you know about the amount of resources and programming our supposedly “little” community library has available? The J.R. Clarke Public Library recently began a brand new Beginning Knitting class on Feb. 7. Although the first class has already taken place, anyone who is interested in learning to knit can join the group this Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. You can join in with the existing knitters and crocheters to have a lot of fun and learn a new skill. All participants need to bring is a set of knitting needles and yarn! All of the expertise and experienced instruction will be provided. The group meets in the lower level Community Room, and classes continue each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Have you been interested in attending a Book Club? Tuesday, Feb. 12, at two different times, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke is holding meetings to find out who might be interested in starting a book club at the library. Just come into the library at one of those times, and if you’re not able to attend, call 473-2226 to be put on the “I’m interested” list. If you can attend one of the meetings, bring your ideas about what types of books you prefer, what you’d like to see from a book club, and any other thoughts. Book clubs can help decrease stress, gain new perspectives, meet new friends and get involved in the community, boost teamwork skills, better your writing skills, and much more! Library Director Cherie Roeth, with the help of her staff, has jumped in with new ideas to bring new programming and energy to our hidden gem of a library!

And at J.R. Clarke Library, the kiddos love StoryTime! Tuesdays are always “just around the corner” and parents will want to send their children, ages 3, 4 or 5 to the weekly “Growing and Evolving” StoryTime. Mrs. Laurie Deubner, retired educator, is the teacher, and Mrs. Sherry Angle is her substitute and assistant. The StoryTime kids have just finished learning about what animals do in winter. (Did you know that frogs burrow in the mud under the pond and breathe through their skin?) Next up are Jan Brett books. The StoryTime crew will keep exploring and predicting what will happen next by using the book illustrations and what they have just read. Call or stop by to sign up your child. Pre-kindergarten development skills are taught, and if you are a childcare provider, you can do a great service for your children’s parents by taking them to this weekly event. For further information, contact the library staff or director at 473-2226.

The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper is almost here again! The event this year will be held on Tuesday, March 5. Serving times will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. All proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program. The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $3 for children under 12. Carryout orders will also be available. Also, the March music concert will be held at the high school gym that same evening at 7 p.m. All community members are invited to attend both events.

Along the lines of the spaghetti supper, the community scholarship fund drive is also under way. Donations to the Scholarship Fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318 through March 22. For more information, call 473-2856. The community’s continued generous support is greatly appreciated!

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Moore-Alex.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.