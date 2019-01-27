Local author to share photo book

January and February 2019 are busy months here in Covington at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. Covington author Don Angle will be at the library Tuesday, Jan. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Mr. Angle will be presenting his new photo essay book, “Finding Light in the Shadows.” Seeing this book finished gives Don a very happy feeling. This book was a group effort, and never would have happened without encouragement and editing advice from his wife, family and friends!

Come join Don in his “Reader’s Theatre” as he takes those present on a photo journey. He will be sharing the good news of his Christian walk throughout the book as well. This opportunity to share in Don’s success will be in the lower level Community Room at J.R. Clarke Public Library, and light refreshments will be served.

Next at J.R. Clarke, a new Adult Winter Reading Club will begin on Feb. 1, and run through March 31. The adult patrons of J.R. Clarke are wonderful readers, and give the staff many wonderful recommendations of books they believe will be of interest to our community members. Each adult participant will be writing their own name and the name of the book just read on a ticket, and that ticket will be placed in a large jar. At the end of Winter Reading Club, the top 10 readers will be rewarded with prizes for their reading accomplishments. These prizes include gift cards and a variety of other items from which to choose. Award Day will be Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. If the reader attends, he or she will be able to choose their own prize. Contact the library at 473-2226 with questions about either program.

Have you heard about essential oils, but don’t know what they are, or how to use them? If you would like to learn more about the benefits of essential oils for your health, your home, and your family, please join in the second session of the J.R. Clarke essential oils class. This class will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 2, in the lower level Community Room. The title for this session is “Emotional Wellness with Essential Oils.” Registered nurse and J.R. Clarke staff member Robbin Adams will be the instructor. Each essential item made will cost a minimal $5. Usually, there are two different items from which to choose — or do both! Sign up in advance by calling the library at 473-2226, or simply stop in.

In my last column, I mentioned the upcoming new opportunities at the Covington community blood drives. Now that the next blood drive is two weeks away, on Monday, Feb. 11, I have some more information to share about these new opportunities.

The Community Blood Center (CBC), based out of Dayton, is launching a new campaign in 2019 to emphasize the need for new platelet and plasma donors, in order to meet the demand for these blood products in area hospitals. The CBC is expanding the opportunity for these types of donations at various community blood drives throughout their service area. In order to accommodate more platelet donors, many drives, including Covington, will have expanded hours and more blood drive dates, and a customized incentive program will be launched to acknowledge donors.

The Community Blood Center is excited to offer donors the chance to donate platelets to help a variety of patients, including those battling cancer. Platelets are blood cells that control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component to blood that helps maintain one’s blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplants, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high need, but especially those with Type A, AB, or B+ blood types. Find out more at givingblood.org, or talk to an apheresis specialist with the CBC at (937) 461-3220.

Because of the need for platelet and plasma donors, our local blood drives now have expanded hours, from 1-7 p.m. These hours start at our next blood drive on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Covington Eagles Hall. Enter at the Debra Street entrance as usual. Appointments are encouraged at donortime.com, or by calling (800) 388-GIVE. You can still do a regular blood donation during the expanded hours as well.

January 2019 marks the first celebration of Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, so the CBC would like to invite all blood donors to register to donate, and receive a commemorative t-shirt as a special gift. If you haven’t donated blood for a while, or perhaps never have, it is a painless process. Feb. 11 would be a great chance to start saving lives with the gift of a blood donation!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

