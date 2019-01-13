J.R. Clarke welcomes community

Welcome to the first Calling Around Covington column of 2019. I have been penning this space in the newspaper for nearly five years now. That’s somewhat hard to believe, but as long as my friends in Covington keep delivering me the news of what’s going on here in our village, we will continue!

This edition of the column will spotlight the busy happenings at our J.R. Clarke Public Library. The Library is planning to hit the ground running this month. They will be holding a meeting for the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library, or just for anyone who may be interested in volunteering. This will be an informational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. It will be held in the lower-level Community Room. The public is invited to bring your questions, recommendations, suggestions, or answers, whatever you may have to offer!

Director Cherie Roeth and the J.R. Clarke staff would like to thank Darlene Bodenmiller and the current Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library for all they do to make our community and area library the best it can be! The new director, Cherie Roeth, and staff are looking forward to a very exciting and fruitful continuing relationship. Potential volunteers and “Friends” will be meeting with Cherie and Darlene. Light refreshments will be served. Please call J.R. Clarke with questions at 473-2226.

The second J.R. Clarke item is for homeschooling parents, and how J.R. Clarke can help you. Director Cherie Roeth has a special afternoon or evening meeting for all homeschooling parents, or anyone interested in what our public library can do for you, your children and your family! Mrs. Roeth will be talking briefly about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers.

In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. J.R. Clarke also has many free digital databases that can complement the material being taught at home. Different types of art, musical experiences, photography and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) will be discussed. The ideas are unlimited!

The date for this meeting is this Thursday, Jan. 17, and there will be two separate sessions for folks to choose, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The location will also be the lower Community Room. Feel free to sign up in advance by contacting the library at 473-2226, or by simply stopping in.

If the library staff knows ahead of time how many young children will be present and their ages, J.R. Clarke will provide activities for them to do during the meeting. And light refreshments will also be served. One will be amazed at what our little local public library can do to reinforce and add to the goals and objectives that are taught in the homeschooling environment on a daily basis.

Director Cherie Roeth and her staff are working hard to welcome the Covington community to the J.R. Clarke Library, whether you stop by every day, or if it’s been months or years. Remember this quote from Anne Herbert: “Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries!”

And lastly, mark your calendar for the first community blood drive of 2019, on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Covington Eagles Hall. The hours have expanded from 1-7 p.m. for the blood drives here. More information about the new opportunities at our Covington blood drives will appear in my next column.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

