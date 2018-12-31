Resolutions to help roll with the punches

The last gasp of 2018 is here and we are ready to welcome 2019 with open arms. Like every year, 2018 had its ups and its downs. And through the breathtaking successes and overwhelming tragedies, we have made it through another year.

So what does 2019 look like? Of course, we would all like to know. But rarely can we adequately prepare for the good things or the bad things in our lives. We live lives where we adapt and overcome. We roll with the punches.

At this time of year, many of us is going to take some time and make that New Year’s Resolution. A resolution to challenge ourselves to do better, or to be better. Ideally, when we roll with the punches, these resolutions help us roll with them a little better.

And as we take some time to make these resolutions, many of us will shoot the stars. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that approach. Big dreams and big visions can often pay off. But rarely do the big dreams and the big visions come easy.

It seems to me that we aren’t adverse to the work in takes to achieve those big dreams and big visions. However, we are adverse to the time it takes to get those things accomplished. Many times, if we feel we didn’t accomplish the things we wanted to do within a short period, it will never happen. Don’t believe me? Look at your local health club. You can’t find in a parking spot in January, but come February, there is plenty of room.

Maybe the key to everlasting change isn’t found in the big win, maybe it’s found in the small actions. Think about any football team you watch. This team spends hours every week on the practice field and spend probably twice as much time in the film room. These players and coaches study.

But what exactly are they looking for? They are looking at the fundamentals. The same small things they have been working on since the beginning of training camp. The small details that as fans, we don’t pay attention or can’t notice. Many players and coaches realizes that the game is won and loss in the preparation.

So, what are some of those small details we need to work on? Heaven knows I have some things I need to work on.

I am looking forward to reading more. There was a time that once I graduated from college, I foolishly thought my reading days were over. I felt that I spent enough time reading and I was ready to go out and start doing some things. I finally realized that the world was passing me by. There were new things to learn, new ideas to gnaw on. And while I have actually read more, I have gotten extremely lax on this front. It’s been months since I have picked up a good book.

I also feel that getting back into this habit will help not only me, but also my family. The habits we have as adults can rub off on our children. If there is one thing I have noticed, our kids pay attention more to what we do than what we say. If they see their dad spending time reading, that’s a good habit I would be proud to share with my kids.

I am also committed to really learning Spanish this year. Thanks to the miracles in modern technology, there are so many tools and methods to learn foreign languages, many at no cost. I have tried some of these in the past and while I have enjoyed it, I have always tried to go too far, too fast. It’s time to slow down and work hard on it.

These are just a couple items and I am sure there are others I could do as well. But, the key is they are small and manageable. And there is something to doing the small things really well over time that can lead to big changes.

What’s the small thing you can do today that will allow you to have an even better next year?

William “Bill” Lutz Contributing columnist

William “Bill” Lutz is executive director of The New Path Inc. He can be reached at blutz@ginghamsburg.org.

