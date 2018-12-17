Donate blood, the gift of life

Today, Monday, Dec. 17, is blood drive day here in Rowdytown! The final Community Blood Drive of 2018 will take place from 3-7 p.m. today at the Covington Eagles Hall. Please enter the door off Debra Street to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Make an appointment at donortime.com, or call (800) 388-4483. Everyone who registers to donate blood today will earn a limited-edition pair of festive Christmas socks! This unique gift is a reminder that blood donations this time of year help stock up the holiday blood supply. Taking the time to donate blood is a great way to light up the Christmas or Hanukkah holiday for those in our area who are in need of life-saving blood transfusions. Color your Christmas with red, and take an hour to relax while giving a lifesaving gift for someone in need!

Santa parked his sleigh on the roof and made a visit to the J.R. Clarke Public Library on Spring Street this past Saturday. All the good little girls and boys put in their gift requests with the man from up north. If you missed Santa, he’ll probably be back in about 364 days. But the Christmas spirit is still ongoing at J.R. Clarke. Through Dec. 23, the library will sponsor a Christmas/Holiday “Stocking Stuffer Table” as you enter the north doors. All proceeds will go to the J.R. Clarke Friends of the Library organization, which helps support the library’s programming. There are discounted books and small items that will fit nicely into any stocking, so come in and check it out!

With the generous support of the Covington-area community, the Covington Outreach Association’s 2018 Adopt-a-Child Program is finishing the process of helping more than 100 local children this year by providing toys, clothing and food for their families. However, as of this writing, the COA is in need of shoppers to help by purchasing toys for five children, who for one reason or another, come to the Adopt-a-Child program a little later than the anticipated cut-off date. Also needed are volunteers to help bag or box groceries for the various families. Anyone interested in helping is asked to please call the COA office at 473-2415, or e-mail coadirector.125@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued generosity!

Next Sunday, Dec. 23, Fields of Grace Worship Center of Covington will be hosting S.P.L.A.T. This event will take place at both morning services, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Now you may be asking, “What is S.P.L.A.T?” Well, SPLAT Experience is a Christian performance art ministry, painting 8-foot-by-8-foot live presentations in 8 to 10 minutes, using bare hands, all in sync with a musical soundtrack. The ministry has created nearly 1,400 paintings since it was established in 2002 in Pierceton, Indiana. The ministry has performed in Asia, Europe, South America, Central America, Canada, and throughout the United States, having been featured on two tours with Grammy-winning Christian bandCasting Crowns. Their presentations focus on worship and evangelism. For more information, please visit splatexperience.com, fieldsofgrace.org, or visit Fields of Grace on Facebook. The public is invited to come check it out!

As we approach Christmas, the Covington Christian Church would like to welcome everyone in the area, who may not have a place to worship this Christmas Eve, to come join them at 115 N. Pearl St. Christmas Eve services, led by Pastor Nick Church, will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome as we celebrate the birth of our Messiah! Merry Christmas to Covington and to all the faithful readers of this column!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

