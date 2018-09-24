Veterans and the tragedy of suicide

Those who fought for our freedom are also dying by suicide on American soil.

“On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind,” proclaimed Dan Lipinski.

In 2015, an average of 20 active duty service members, non-activated guard or reserve members, and other veterans died by suicide each day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP) Facts About Veterans Suicide: June 2018.

Within Army units, the risk of suicide attempts among soldiers increases as the number of attempts made within the past year in their unit rises, according to a study, published in the 2017 journal JAMA Psychiatry. The research data came from the Army’s Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Service Members project, or STARRS, America’s largest study of mental health risk and resilience among military personnel.

“While suicide is a national problem, it is one that also affects smaller communities, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community. These brave men and women have suffered losses not only on the battlefield, but from suicide in recent years,” according to a 2017 online article in U.S. Veterans Magazine. www.usveteransmagazine.com/.

As the Federalist pointed out in a 2018 article, research indicates “feelings of shame or guilt trigger the emotional, mental, and physical reactions that lead to suicide. This is guilt about what soldiers did to others and shame of not being able to save the lives of those around them.” www.thefederalist.com/.

The United States military has identified Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), other mental illnesses, and addiction as suicide risk factors.

Other risk factors associated with suicide include relationship problems, administrative/legal issues, workplace difficulties and associated medical conditions include traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic pain, and sleep disorders. www.deploymentpsych.org/.

Suicide warning signs

Know the warning signs: personality change, agitation, withdrawal, poor self-care, hopelessness, feeling excessive guilt, shame, or sense of failure, rage or anger, engaging in risky activities without thinking, losing interest in hobbies, work, or school, increasing alcohol or drug misuse, withdrawing from family and friends, showing violent behavior like punching a hole in the wall or getting into fights.

Ohio veterans and suicide

In Ohio, 210 veterans died by suicide in 2015 (the most recent year available), with the highest number being between the ages of 55 and 74 years of age, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In July 2017, a 23-year veteran of the Air Force Reserves died by suicide inside the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Warren, Ohio. The 53-year-old Vienna man had been honored 31 times with medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal, as reported in The Vindicator. www.vindy.com/.

Ohio’s 88 local County Veterans Services Offices provide resources and assistance. “We are asking all Ohioans to help Ohio heroes by drawing attention to the warning signs and resources available to prevent suicide among veterans and military members.” Go to the Ohio Department of Veterans Services at www.dvs.ohio.gov.

Ohio House Bill 202 (As Reported by the Senate Local Government, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs Committee) was introduced in 2017 to designate the first Saturday of May as “Veterans Suicide Awareness Day.” It passed the House and is now in the Senate. www.legislature.ohio.gov/. Contact your representatives to show support of this H.B.

Ohio State University, Columbus, has spotlighted the needs of the university’s veteran population in regard to suicide prevention.

“Born out of a desire to reduce suicidality in our nation’s Veterans, the Ohio Vet 2 Vet Network aims to bring together a wealth of information and resources to combat the risk factors of suicide.” An app for mobile devices that gives Ohio Veterans instant access to valuable information and resources. www.ohiovet2vetnetwork.com/.

Resources for vets

Contact the Veterans Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255 to get help or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Stop Soldier Suicide is a national, veteran-founded and veteran-led nonprofit focused on military suicide prevention. www.stopsoldiersuicide.org/.

A documentary called “Almost Sunrise” wants to bring attention to veterans and suicide. Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson (veterans with P.T.S.D.) walked 2,700 America miles to raise awareness of soldier suicide. www.sunrisedocumentary.com/.

“Sometimes a soldier returns home and all he can do is share his story in the hopes that somehow, in some way, it helps another soldier make sense of things. And although the stories may not be perfect, sometimes just sharing is enough to make a difference.” ― Michael Anthony, Civilianized: A Young Veteran’s Memoir

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Please reach out to the veterans in your circle.

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D Contributing Columnist

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She resides in southern Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

