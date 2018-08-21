The weekend of Labor Day is already coming up, and it promises to be a busy one here in our village. The fall community garage sales will take place from Thursday on through the rest of the weekend. Keep an eye out for pedestrians and children and you peruse the great deals at Covington residences. As a reminder, the Village will not be able to do large item pickup the next week, as they do in the spring.

Also weekend will be the annual Fort Rowdy Gathering, from Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 3. The Fort Rowdy Committee would like to invite everyone to participate in the 26th Annual Fort Rowdy Gathering this Labor Day weekend. The Gathering has expanded their camping area, so there is now plenty of room for new campers to join their family. Come enjoy the splendid wooded banks of the Stillwater River and the 209-foot portable footbridge that connects the pre-1840s encampment to the Covington Community Park.

Free live entertainment will be provided on the festival side, as well as food vendors from local non-profit organizations in addition to craft vendors. Encampment activities include: hawk and knife, spear throw, bow shoot, lizard pull, flint and steel, cooking contest, and rolling pin and skillet toss, along with many games and contests for the children. Prizes will be awarded at camp meetings. A Sunday morning worship service will be held at the encampment stage.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the annual Molly’s Mile and Pancake Breakfast will be held. This is a fundraiser for the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of the Troy Foundation. Both events will take place at the Covington Eagles on East Broadway.

At 8 a.m. that morning, registration will begin for the one mile run/walk. Molly’s Mile begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to all families, children, and adults of all ages. Molly loved to play dress-up, so feel free to come ready to run and walk in your favorite superhero, princess, or other costume. There will be activities for kids as well, including inflatables, so plan to bring the whole family! The pancake and sausage breakfast will take place from 8-11 a.m. in the Eagles Hall, where there will also be a silent auction with lots of great prizes. Register for the Mile online at www.cantstoprunningco.com to be pre-registered on race day.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation. The mission statement of the foundation is to help ease the burden of families who have lost their children by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses. There seemed to be no limit to Molly’s imagination, so to keep her loving and caring memory alive, we will work together to make the unattainable a reality. Visit www.mollymurphyunicorn.com for more information about Molly and her family’s foundation, as well as more information about Molly’s Mile.

Also on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center will again be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. worship service. John will also be at the Covington Community Park during the Fort Rowdy Gathering at 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Godwin is one of only two regular cast members of the TV show “Duck Dynasty” who are not part of the Robertson family. His official title at Duck Commander is Shipping Manager, but he also builds duck calls and manages supplies. He has worked at Duck Commander since 2002. John Godwin, or as his fellow employees call him, Godwin, will be speaking about his life before, and during his career with “Duck Dynasty,” and will be accompanied by his wife, Paula. He will be signing autographs and having photos taken after the service at Fort Rowdy in the mountain man encampment.

For the service at Fields of Grace, childcare and nursery will be available for ages 6 months through third grade during the 9:30 a.m. service. And, in case of rain, the 11:30 a.m. service will be held at Fields of Grace. There will be no child care offered for this service. This event is free to all, and no tickets are needed as in the past.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesdays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit Fields of Grace on Facebook, or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

