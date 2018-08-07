Coming up next Monday in Covington is our bimonthly blood drive at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway. On Monday, Aug. 13, from 3-7 p.m., please plan to stop by and donate blood to help save a life.

If you register to give blood, you will be entered from a drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement store gift card. That could go a long way toward a fall project or home remodeling job. All for just giving up about an hour of your time, as well as a small needle stick, to donate blood and save a life. All registrants will also receive a “We are the Brave” limited edition donor t-shirt. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-in slots are sometimes available as well. Visit donortime.com to schedule your appointment.

Later next week, on Friday, Aug. 17, the monthly salad luncheon at the Covington Christian Church basement will occur. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned, handicapped-accessible church basement. The folks of the Covington Christian Church invite all the community to come out and enjoy their wonderful selection of salads, desserts, and good fellowship with friends and neighbors. Drinks are also provided, all for a small $7 donation. Their specialty, Hot Chicken Salad, has been a hit again this year. It will be available along with other new dishes.

The Covington Christian Church invites everyone on Aug. 17, and please mark your calendar for the next luncheon on Friday, Sept. 21. The church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance, and carry out lunches are also available.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the annual “Molly’s Mile” and Pancake Breakfast will be held. This is a fundraiser for the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of the Troy Foundation. Both events will take place at the Covington Eagles on East Broadway.

At 8 a.m. that morning, registration will begin for the one-mile run/walk. Molly’s Mile begins at 8:30 a.m., and is open to all families, children, and adults of all ages. Molly loved to play dress-up, so feel free to come ready to run and walk in your favorite superhero, princess, or other costume. There will be activities for kids as well, including inflatables, so plan to bring the whole family! The pancake and sausage breakfast will take place from 8-11 a.m. in the Eagles Hall, where there will also be a silent auction with lots of great prizes. Register for the Mile online at www.cantstoprunningco.com to be pre-registered on race day.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation. The mission statement of the foundation is to help ease the burden of families who have lost their children by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses. There seemed to be no limit to Molly’s imagination, so to keep her loving and caring memory alive, we will work together to make the unattainable a reality.

Visit www.mollymurphyunicorn.com for more information about Molly, her family’s foundation, and ‘Molly’s Mile.’

I will expand upon this event in my next column, but as a heads-up, on Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center will again be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. worship service. John will also be at the Covington Community Park during the Fort Rowdy Gathering at 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Godwin is one of only two regular cast members of the TV show “Duck Dynasty” who are not part of the Robertson family. His official title at Duck Commander is shipping manager, but he also builds duck calls and manages supplies. He has worked at Duck Commander since 2002. John Godwin, or as his fellow employees call him, Godwin, will be speaking about his life before, and during his career with “Duck Dynasty,” and will be accompanied by his wife, Paula. Check back in two weeks for more information about the Godwins’ visit back to Covington!

Be ‘the Brave,’ donate to save

