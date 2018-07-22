As we trek through the hot months of summer, a Covington-area church is hosting a giveaway event this week. Friedens Lutheran Church, located on Versailles Road near Bloomer, is hosting its Clothing and Household Items Giveaway. The church’s address is 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington, and the giveaway is Friday, July 27, from 1-6 p.m., as well as Saturday, July 28, from 8-11 a.m. This is not a garage sale; nothing is marked with a price tag. It is simply a mission project of Friedens Lutheran.

The giveaway is open to everyone, and just a few of the types of items to be had include: clothing, winter coats, dishes, cooking pots and pans, and appliances. About anything you can name, they’ve got, including many baby items, such as strollers, toys, clothing, and lots of other baby items. Swing out to Friedens on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning to take in their treasure trove of items. It’s close to Covington, Bradford, Russia, Houston, Piqua, and Versailles. For more information, call Anita at 339-0926. Friedens Lutheran Church strives to be a constant beacon, reaching out with faith, fellowship, love and prayer to all of God’s creation.

The Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic is ramping up for its 30th annual event. “The Minnich” is the longest-running charity golf event in our region. It began in 1989 as a fundraiser for the Covington Noon Optimist Club, and was named in memory of a man who epitomized the traits that make Covington such a great community. And in the years since 1989, the golf tournament has raised over $116,000 for the youth of Covington.

As the years pass, fewer and fewer Covington folks remember the man, Richard “Dick” Minnich. After completing his day job of carrying mail for the Covington Post Office, Dick devoted the rest of his time helping to make Covington a special place to live. Dick was chief of the Covington Fire Department until he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 1988. In his role as chief, Dick and his wife, Betty, were at the heart of all parades and celebrations that took place in Covington. He was the person who started the tradition of having fire trucks escort the championship Covington teams through the village after a big victory. Dick also shot film for the Covington football and basketball teams’ games for years, as he was an avid supporter of Covington High School students and activities.

Dick Minnich does not stand alone as a faithful servant for the Village of Covington. There were several who came before him, and many have faithfully served since he passed. In essence, the Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic is not just in memory of one person, but it is in honor of all who have given their time to make our village and schools of Covington one of the greatest in Ohio.

The 30th Annual Dick Minnich will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 7, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. at Shelby Oaks Golf Course near Sidney. The entry fee is $70 per golfer, or $280 for the team entry. All funds raised will be distributed to the Covington High School Scholarship Fund (formerly Dollars for Scholars) and other various youth programs in the Covington community.

Each golfer will receive a traditional Dick Minnich Golf Classic hat, golf balls, and a chance to win other valuable prizes. Contact tournament director Andy Johnson at dickminnichclassic@gmail.com or search ‘Dick Minnich Classic’ on Facebook for the entry form and more information. Deadline for entry is Monday, July 30, so please act quickly. Thank you, Covington, for helping make the 30th annual Dick Minnich Classic the best yet!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

