Come on in, the water’s fine

Raise your hand if this is you: You wish you looked and felt different. You wish your clothes fit better. You want to be more confident and be happier. If you raised your hand, good! It’s time to make a change, but where to start? Should I go out and buy some new running shoes or put together a healthy grocery list? All of these are good places to start, but the best place to start is to focus on one thing that we have done every single day your entire life: drink water!

Everyone everywhere knows that water is important to a healthy lifestyle. However, the situation remains that we simply do not get enough and this can have very negative effects on your body such as feeling tired, having digestive issues, increased risk of headaches, a raise in cholesterol levels and an increased risk in kidney stones. In contrast if we drink enough water we will raise our energy, lose weight, have better skin and sleep better.

So why is water so important? First of all, water is a big part of who we are and what we are comprised of. An average healthy adult is between 45-75 percent water. Our muscle tissues contains around 65 percent water while our fat tissue contains around 20 percent water. Since our body is composed mostly of water, we want to make sure that we have a constant source coming into our body. While drinking water is the easiest way to get water into your body it is not the only method. The foods we eat actually can contain a significant amount of water. For example, a tomato is around 96 percent water, carrots are around 87 percent water and even bread can be around 40 percent water.

A constant consumption of water through drinking and eating healthy foods will be a great start to getting enough water. However, a question of how much water is needed still remains. Recommendations for the average American is 1mL of water for every calorie consumed. For most of us this equates to 2-2.5 liters of water each day. If you exercise regularly, work a labor intensive job or spend time in a warm environment, it may be necessary to drink more water throughout the day.

There are many tips to making sure you get enough water. You can set a timer reminding you to drink water, track the amount of cups you drink throughout the day or even download apps and sync them to your watch! Even try drinking with a straw more. The biggest tip that we can give is to have your water bottle with you at all times. This will serve as a constant reminder to you to get your water in.

Once you can master the art of drinking enough water, you are on your way to living the healthy lifestyle you deserve!

Danielle Kozma and George Radzyminski Guest columnists

Danielle Kozma is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Piqua. George Radzyminski is district manager of Anytime Fitness.

