CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

It is a busy July here in the big Village of Covington, so I’ll jump right into the news and upcoming events. The first is a reminder that the Covington Outreach Association’s 11th annual 5K Run/Walk will take place this Saturday, July 14, at 8 a.m. It’s too late to pre-register, but simply show up any time between 7-7:45 a.m. that morning to register and participate at a cost of $20.

The 5K Run/Walk will be at Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington, at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Owens roads. E-mail coadirector.125@gmail.com, or call 473-2415 for more information this week. All proceeds of the 5K support the ministries of Covington Outreach Association.

The next Salad Luncheon at the Covington Christian Church will be next week, Friday, July 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Stop over to the church’s air-conditioned basement dining room at 115 N. Pearl St. to enjoy a wonderful selection of salads and desserts, including their special “Hot Chicken Salad.” The salad makers of C.C.C. are offering a few new dishes, too! There are several recipe books still available, and the church will have a limited amount of homemade apple dumplings available for sale during the July Salad Luncheon. Please contact the church office at 473-3443 to reserve your dumplings ahead of time! The church is handicapped-accessible and carry-out is also available. Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 17, for the next luncheon.

I mentioned this in my last column, but consider this your reminder. On Saturday, July 21, the annual “Christmas in July”

Golf Scramble and Fundraiser, in memory of Covington native and graduate Staci Jo Blythe, will take place at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy children in our area, in memory of Staci.

There is still time to enter or donate, as scramble entries, hole sponsorships, and other donations must be received by Tuesday, July 17. Hole sponsorships are still available for $50. All sponsorship funds and entry fees should please be sent directly to Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Road, Versailles, OH 45380. Information about fees, entry forms, and more information is available at the club or on their website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or call them at (937) 526-3041. This fundraiser provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital, where Staci was also treated.

Lastly, the Covington Presbyterian Church will be hosting a special praise and worship music concert by the MAJUP Praise Band for Peace on Sunday, July 22, at 4 p.m. The MAJUP Praise Band is from Cartagena, Colombia, South America, and is made up of youth, ages 16-20, of the Presbyterian Youth Praise Ministry of Iglesia Presbiteriana de Cartagena, Columbia. This Colombian church is a sister church of College Hill Presbyterian Church in Dayton, one of 49 member churches of the Presbytery of the Miami Valley, which has shared a strong partnership with the church in Columbia for over 20 years.

These Colombian youth will be touring the Miami Valley, taking part in worship services throughout the area during the months of July and August. The MAJUP Praise Band will travel to Covington for this concert on Sunday, July 22, to highlight the possibilities for better understanding of efforts for peace in Colombia, and solidarity with Christians working for peace in the United States and Colombia.

At the concert, free will donations will be accepted to help support the group’s expenses, and Covington Presbyterian will host a light reception for the MAJUP members, their pastor, and all attendees following the 4 p.m. concert. The entire community is invited and most welcome!

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

