CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

The Food for Children program continues each Monday at the Covington Christian Church. The program began three weeks ago, and ends on Aug. 6. Each week, children have the opportunity to come to the church at 115 N. Pearl St. for a delicious, warm lunch outside and faith-based activities, friendship, and fun. This program begins at 11:30 a.m. and is for children from ages 2 up to 18. Children under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Each week, a child will receive a warm lunch at the church, as well as a bag of grocery items to take home. Only children who attend each week may receive the grocery bag. It is preferred that parents call the church at 473-3443 to pre-register, but on-site registration will also be available. Visit the church’s website at covingtonchristianchurch.com/missions for the registration form.

This program serves the Covington school district only, so please bring proof of address — like a utility bill — in order to attend the program. Food for Children runs each Monday throughout the summer. Funding for this program is provided by the Covington Community Chest, Covington Christian Church, and the donations of many generous Covington residents.

And a reminder about the Covington Outreach Association’s 11th annual 5K Run/Walk. It’s a River Run “Under the Trees” that will take place on Saturday, July 14. The race begins at 8 a.m. It is now too late to pre-register, but on-site race day registration is still possible at a cost of $20 (no t-shirt provided), with registration beginning at 7 a.m. All pre-registered participants will receive their t-shirts on race day.

The 5K Run/Walk begins near the Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, Covington, at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Owens roads. Parking will be available at and around the church. Please plan to join the C.O.A. for this “more challenging” scenic race under the trees by the Stillwater River. Registration forms are available at covingtonoutreach.org and your local Covington church. Please e-mail coadirector.125@gmail.com, or call 473-2415 for more information. All proceeds from the 5K support the ministries of Covington Outreach Association.

The following Saturday, July 21, will be the annual Christmas in July Golf Scramble and Fundraiser in memory of Staci Jo Blythe. It will take place at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster, with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy children in our area.

Scramble entries and any other donations must be received by Tuesday, July 17. Hole sponsorships are available and very much appreciated. The cost per hole is $50. Sponsorship monies may be sent directly to Stillwater Valley Golf Club, 9235 Seibt Road, Versailles, OH 45380. Information about entry fees, entry forms, and more information is available at the club or on their website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or call them at 526-3041.

This fundraising event provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital, where Staci was also treated. The Blythe family is only able to brighten these children’s Christmases because of the Covington-area community’s generosity. Being with her family, celebrating the birth of Jesus, and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face were the highlights of Staci’s Christmas. The family asks that you please keep this event in your prayers that more children might be able to be helped this Christmas season!

Feeding kids’ minds and souls

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

