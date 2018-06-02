The truths behind the myths

By Danielle Kozma

As a fitness professional I hear the myths of fitness daily. In our world today there is so much information thrown at us with through social media and the internet. What information is truth and which is myth? How can we tell what we are doing is working? What are these myths and how are they debunked? Keep reading to find out.

Cardio first? When you go to the gym you see the same people do the same routine over and over again. They scan in, drop their things and head straight to the treadmill or elliptical. I’ve heard time and time again I must do my cardio first. Actually, this is not true! You should weight train first and then hit your cardio after. Cardio will reduce glycogen levels which can prevent you from training as hard in your workout. If you weight train and then hit your cardio it will increase natural testosterone which is beneficial to your workout (in simple terms it helps your body burn fat.)

The No. 1 comment from a prospective female client I hear, “I don’t want to lift weights because I don’t want to look like hulk!” Lifting weights will not make you bulk up. Lifting weights will actually do the opposite and help slim you down and tone your muscle! It all comes down to testosterone, woman just don’t have enough to support serious muscle mass growth. Men have 20 to 30 times the amount than woman do. So pick up the weights, I promise carrying the groceries in one trip will become easier! If you have questions, ask a fitness professional!

You can’t work out if you are sick. False. You do have to be careful but you can still workout when you are sick. The rule of thumb is, is your symptoms are above the neck and you do not have a fever, you are okay! For example, a sore throat is okay, chest congestion is not okay. Your workout should be easy going and should not cause any extra stress on your body. Listen to your body and your doctor.

Muscles weighs more than fat. Stop it. A pound is a pound. If you were to take a pound of brick and a pound of pennies — they both still weigh a pound.

Target or spot training. We are all guilty of this at some point along our fitness journey. The “I want a flat stomach!” So we do a bunch of ab exercises and run straight to the mirror to see if we have any success. Not to be the bearer of bad news but, spot training does not exist. Yes, you can tone or build muscle in certain areas but you will not see results unless you shed the fat in that area first. Change up your training routine, try a full body workout and keep your heart rate up.

We have so much information at our finger tips. How do we know which information is correct for us and our health? Do the research, reach out to health and fitness professionals in your area and always talk to your doctor. If you do that and remember the myths to the facts, your fitness journey will be a step above the rest.

Danielle Kozma is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness, Piqua.

