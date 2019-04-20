Taste of Tipp & Business Expo set for Thursday

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce will host the Sixth annual Taste of Tipp & Business Expo on Thursday, April 25.

The event is presented by Voss Honda and Unity National Bank and will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at The Avenue located at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

This xxpo is open to the public and admission is $5 cash at the door.

Inside, attendees will find exhibitors showcasing their local goods and services. These businesses all serve Tipp City and the surrounding communities. Attendees will get the chance to sample foods from area restaurants and caterers as well as get a chance to win door prizes including concert tickets, pool passes, cash, and more.

Visit www.facebook.com/TippCityChamber or www.tippcitychamber.org for additional information.

Sponsors include VOSS Honda and Unity National Bank along with our patron sponsors Edison State Community College, Ginghamsburg Church, Monroe Federal, SpringMeade Health Center, StoryPoint of Troy, Tippecanoe Gazette, and Upper Valley Medical Center.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in the community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, executive director, at 667-8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.