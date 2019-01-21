State briefs

Golden Knights to perform at air show

DAYTON — Officials say the U.S Army Golden Knights will join attractions already announced for the 2019 Dayton Air Show.

Air show officials also say Team Oracle with Sean Tucker and Johnny De Gennaro will be featured in the show scheduled for June 22-23 at Dayton International Airport.

The Golden Knights, formed in 1959, are the Army’s official demonstration team. Members are drawn from U.S. Army paratroopers who have demonstrated excellence in parachuting skills.

Tucker, of Team Oracle, will be flying his Oracle Challenger III. That aircraft will be heading to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in 2121.

This year’s show will be headlined by a demonstration by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which was announced earlier.

Air show officials said the 2018 show drew an estimated 62,000 people.

Fiona turning 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo’s famed prematurely born hippo will soon turn 2 years old.

The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona’s latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms). Round-the-clock critical care and outside help including from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Cincinnati Children’s hospital enabled Fiona to not only survive, but to thrive as a social media sensation . The zoo last month reported she had reached 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms).

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the weather outlook isn’t good for Fiona to be outside on her birthday, but a behind-the-scenes party is planned that will be shared on social media along with a two-year highlights video.

Employees fatally shot in armed robbery

COLUMBUS — Police say two employees at an internet cafe in Ohio were shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery.

Columbus police say officers responded to the reported shooting at Players Paradise Internet Cafe around 4 a.m. Sunday. They say 52-year-old Karen Arrington and 38-year-old Joseph Arrington died at the scene.

County records show the Arringtons were married.

Police Sgt. Jeff Strayer told The Columbus Dispatch it was unclear whether money was taken during the robbery.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Plane crashes after takeoff; 2 dead

APPLE CREEK — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a privately owned airfield in rural Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol confirms two people were found dead Monday morning in the wreckage not far from Stoltzfus Airfield in Wayne County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

There was no immediate word on their identities or what caused the crash. It occurred as the area was blanketed in snow and shivering in single-digit temperatures after a weekend winter storm.

WJW-TV reports witnesses said the plane took out power lines as it went down.

The station reports the turboprop plane was registered to Priority Air Charter in nearby Kidron.

Sellers says the Federal Aviation Administration was notified and headed to the scene.

Nominations for senior hall of fame sought

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the statewide Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, community planners, educators, scientists, volunteers and artists among others.

The nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

The department says nominations must be received by Feb. 11 for inclusion in the hall this year.

Those wishing to make nominations can do so on the department’s website.